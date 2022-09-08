Liberals Have Failed Canadians by Protecting Big Telco Profits, Say NDP

Gary Ng
52 mins ago

rogers telus bell 5g hero

On Wednesday, Rogers, Telus, Bell and other telecoms agreed to sign a network safety plan, to assist each other in the event of major outages, such as the devastating Rogers nationwide outage in July.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said yesterday, “the Rogers outage of July 8 was unacceptable, and we must do everything possible to ensure something similar does not happen again in the future, as I said at the time.” He added, “Canadians deserve strong, reliable, and affordable telecommunications networks.”

Now, this agreement between telecoms sounds like fairies and rainbows, but it’s not good enough for the federal New Democratic Party (NDP).

The NDP released a statement on Thursday, slamming Justin Trudeau’s Liberals for failing to take on big telecoms, leaving Canadians behind.

“Despite paying some of the highest rates in the world for cellphone services, many Canadians and businesses were left without any access to cell service during a recent Rogers outage, including the ability to call 9-11 during life-threatening emergencies,” said NDP Critic for Innovation, Science and Industry Brian Masse, in a statement.

“Canadians deserve better. Yesterday’s announcement from Minister Champagne isn’t enough to assure Canadians and does nothing to lower cell service costs,” added Masse.

According to Masse, he said “If the Liberals wanted to help Canadians, they would hold telecom company executives accountable and demand that they put Canadians’ public safety first. Instead, the Liberals continue to protect the profits of giant telecom companies and refuse to end the monopoly that enables high prices and poor service.”

Masse pointed out, “this government only emboldens telecom companies and their monopolistic practices by keeping the door open to the Rogers-Shaw merger.”

“New Democrats will fight to end the telecom monopolies’ outrageous behaviour and ensure Canadians have more affordable services that they can count on,” concluded Masse.

Other articles in the category: Bell

rogers telus bell 5g hero

Rogers, Telus, Bell Sign Network Safety Plan in Wake of July Outage

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne on Wednesday announced that Rogers and "other major wireless telecommunications companies" have signed an agreement to share resources and maintain network safety if an incident similar to the former's nationwide network outage back in July takes place.  Following the July service failure, Champagne met with the CEOs of Rogers, Telus, and...
Nehal Malik
8 hours ago

Bell, Virgin Plus iPhone 14 Pro Pre-Orders Launch September 9 [u]

Bell iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 pre-orders are set to take place on Friday, September 9, 2022. This is the same day Apple.ca launches pre-orders of the newest iPhone 14 lineup. The wireless carrier’s website states you can pre-order iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro this Friday. Customers can submit their email to “be […]
Gary Ng
19 hours ago

Consumer Advocate Slams Feds: ‘Complete Failure’ for Letting Internet Competition Crumble

Last Friday, Bell announced it was set to acquire independent internet service provider (ISP), Distributel, reducing yet another provider. Bell purchased Ebox in February as well. Now, consumer advocates and independent ISPs have weighed in on the matter, reports the National Post. Vancouver-based internet advocate, OpenMedia, told the Post, “We are losing the very marginal telecom […]
Gary Ng
2 days ago