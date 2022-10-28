M2 iPad Pro ProRes Video Recording Requires Third-Party Apps

While Apple has added support for ProRes Video Recording in the latest M2 iPad Pro, the native Camera app does not seem to support the format, meaning customers will need to use third-party apps for it (via MacRumors).
According to Apple, ProRes is “an advanced video codec used widely as the final delivery format for commercials, feature films, and broadcasts, to offer higher color fidelity and less compression.”
Customers who received their new M2 iPad Pro devices this week noticed there was no ProRes option within Settings for the Camera. But when using third-party camera apps, such as FiLMiC Pro, M2 iPad Pro owners can take advantage of ProRes Video Recording.
The newest M2 iPad Pro lineup ships with the newest processor and a new hover feature for Apple Pencil, along with Wi-Fi 6E.
It is available in silver and space gray color options, with pricing starting from $1,099 for the 11-inch display and $1,499 for the 12.9-inch display, with storage options from 128GB up to 2TB.
