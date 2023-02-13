M2 Max MacBook Pro Impresses in Gaming Review [VIDEO]

Nehal Malik
1 hour ago

In a recently published video, tech YouTuber Max Tech put Apple’s new M2 Max-powered 16-inch MacBook Pro with the top-of-the-line 38-core GPU and 32GB of Unified Memory through its paces in several games to see how it stacks up against its predecessors in gaming performance.

The YouTuber tested the M2 Max-toting MacBook Pro in a total of eight titles, which included native macOS games optimized for Apple Silicon, Rosetta 2-translated x86 games, and Windows-only games running through Crossover 21. These included:

  • League of Legends (Rosetta 2)
  • Starcraft II (Rosetta 2)
  • World of Warcraft (Native)
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Rosetta 2)
  • Resident Evil Village (Native)
  • Grand Theft Auto V (Crossover 21)
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Crossover 21)

Out of all the games tested, the M2 Max’s best results came in World of Warcraft, a native title that supports macOS and doesn’t require any translation layers.

At the 16-inch MacBook Pro’s native resolution (3456 x 2234), the M2 Max chip with 38 graphics cores managed to lift performance in World of Warcraft up from 75-85 fps on the M1 Pro with a 16-core GPU and 146-178 fps on the M1 Max with a 32-core GPU to a whopping 450-550 fps with in-game Graphics Quality set to 7.

The YouTuber also saw respectable improvements in other games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The Wither 3 notably didn’t run at all, but that could have been an issue with Crossover since it was playable on the M1 Max MacBook Pro.

Check out Max Tech‘s full review below to see how the new MacBook Pro performs in all eight games:

Other articles in the category: News

New 15-inch MacBook Air to Reportedly Launch in April

With the production of display panels for a new 15.5-inch MacBook Air underway, Ross Young is claiming that Apple may release the bigger MacBook Air in April (via MacRumors). According to the display industry analyst, the 15-inch MacBook Air will likely debut in "early April,” with an official announcement and pre-orders beginning sooner. It must be noted that...
Usman Qureshi
17 mins ago

Here are the Best U.S. Super Bowl Ads Canadians Missed Out On [VIDEOS]

The best part of the Super Bowl are the U.S. commercials, but with Bell Media owning the TV broadcasting rights to the NFL in Canada, Canadians don’t get to watch them during the big game. That’s because a 2019 Supreme Court ruling sided with Bell to show Canadian ads during the Super Bowl, as the […]
Gary Ng
18 mins ago

Last Minute Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and you don't want to be caught empty-handed. Whether looking for a gift for a loved one, or friend or doing some self-care, time is running out. For those looking to pick up a shiny piece of tech or give the gift of gaming, we have you covered....
Steve Vegvari
4 hours ago