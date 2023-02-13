M2 Max MacBook Pro Impresses in Gaming Review [VIDEO]

In a recently published video, tech YouTuber Max Tech put Apple’s new M2 Max-powered 16-inch MacBook Pro with the top-of-the-line 38-core GPU and 32GB of Unified Memory through its paces in several games to see how it stacks up against its predecessors in gaming performance.

The YouTuber tested the M2 Max-toting MacBook Pro in a total of eight titles, which included native macOS games optimized for Apple Silicon, Rosetta 2-translated x86 games, and Windows-only games running through Crossover 21. These included:

League of Legends (Rosetta 2)

Starcraft II (Rosetta 2)

World of Warcraft (Native)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Rosetta 2)

Resident Evil Village (Native)

Grand Theft Auto V (Crossover 21)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Crossover 21)

Out of all the games tested, the M2 Max’s best results came in World of Warcraft, a native title that supports macOS and doesn’t require any translation layers.

At the 16-inch MacBook Pro’s native resolution (3456 x 2234), the M2 Max chip with 38 graphics cores managed to lift performance in World of Warcraft up from 75-85 fps on the M1 Pro with a 16-core GPU and 146-178 fps on the M1 Max with a 32-core GPU to a whopping 450-550 fps with in-game Graphics Quality set to 7.

The YouTuber also saw respectable improvements in other games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The Wither 3 notably didn’t run at all, but that could have been an issue with Crossover since it was playable on the M1 Max MacBook Pro.

Check out Max Tech‘s full review below to see how the new MacBook Pro performs in all eight games: