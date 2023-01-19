M3 MacBook Air to Reportedly Launch in 2023

According to a new report by DigiTimes, Apple is getting ready to release an M3 MacBook Air with a 3nm chip in the second half of this year (via MacRumors).
The Taiwanese publication claims that the 2023 MacBook Air with next-gen M3 Apple silicon will be even faster, while offering improved battery life than current 5nm chips.
Citing sources inside the supply chain, the report also notes that the new “more affordable MacBook Air” is expected to be released in the second half of 2023.
“The supply chain is more focused on the more affordable MacBook Air, which is expected to be updated in the second half of 2023 and may be equipped with a 3nm processor.”
The source has offered no further details, such as 2023 MacBook Air specifications or an estimated release date.
Earlier reports have suggested that TSMC is manufacturing the M3 chip for Macs and the A17 chip for the iPhone 15 Pro. Both chips are said to be based on the 3nm process.
Apple’s next-generation iPad is also reported to be switching to TSMC’s first-generation 3nm process.
Other articles in the category: News
Netflix Launches New Gorgeous User Interface on iPhone and iPad
Netflix has launched a major update to the user interface on iPhone and iPad, and it’s gorgeous. Janum Trivedi, who formerly worked at Netflix working on the iOS user interface, announced the update that was also created by UI designer Canadian Adam Bell from the streaming service, and Ben J. Earlier this week on Monday, […]
New Patent Suggests Nintendogs May Make its Way to iOS and Android
A new patent surrounding Nintendo's dormant Nintendogs franchise has been discovered, pointing to a possible iOS and Android release. Nintendo has been strengthening its place in the mobile games ecosystem with the likes of Mario Kart Tour, Fire Emblem Heroes, and most recently, Pikmin Bloom. A new patent was discovered by MyNintendoNews suggesting that Nintendo...
The Afterparty Season 2 to Begin Streaming on Apple TV+ This Spring
Apple original series The Afterparty is making its sophomore debut on Apple TV+ this spring. Nearly a year after Apple officially greenlit a second season, The Afterparty has now been given a release date of April 28th for the follow-up to the early 2022 inaugural season. In a Tweet thread cataloguing upcoming Apple TV+ debuts,...