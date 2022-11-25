MagSafe Charging Comparison – iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max [VIDEO]

YouTube channel ChargerLAB has shared a new video showing how the MagSafe charging performance of the iPhone 14 Pro Max compares to that of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

MagSafe charging is designed to quickly and safely wirelessly charge your iPhone. The system intelligently adapts to conditions in order to optimize charging your iPhone 14 or iPhone 13 at up to 15W of peak power delivery.

The actual power delivered to the iPhone varies depending on the wattage of the power adapter and system conditions. For iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 12 mini, the MagSafe Charger delivers up to 12W of peak power delivery.

Apple recommends plugging into a power source before placing your iPhone on any MagSafe charger. This allows MagSafe to verify it’s safe to deliver maximum power.

Here’s what you need to get up to 15W faster wireless charging on your compatible iPhone:

USB-C connector. USB-A is not supported

9V/2.22A or 9V/2.56A and higher

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 12 mini can get up to 12W for faster wireless charging with at least 9V/2.03A

Higher wattage adapters at or above 9V/2.56A will also deliver a maximum of up to 15W peak power to your iPhone

As to how the MagSafe charging performance differs in the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, watch the following video to find out.