Meta, Just For Laughs Announce ‘Surrounded’ VR Comedy Event

Usman Qureshi
5 seconds ago

Meta and Just For Laughs have just announced ‘Surrounded,’ a unique VR comedy event featuring renowned comics Nicole Byer, Nikki Glaser, Pete Holmes, Fortune Feimster, Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero, and Moses Storm.

Surrrounded

Set to air in Venues in Horizon Worlds on September 9 at 6:00 pm PT, the show was filmed in July 2022 at the Just For Laughs festival in Montréal. VR attendees can mix and mingle with friends and fellow comedy fans.

Those who don’t have the headset can also watch the event in 2D on the Just For Laughs Facebook or Instagram accounts or via Messenger’s Watch Together feature.

The partnership will also bring partnered Just For Laughs’ internationally acclaimed discovery showcase ‘New Faces’ to VR.

Over the years, the showcase has brought a host of world-class comedy stars into the spotlight, from Kevin Hart and Jo Koy to Amy Schumer and Kumail Nanjiani. The five-part Just For Laughs New Faces Comedy Showcase will air weekly in Horizon Worlds beginning October 4.

Tune in to Surrounded on September 9. From Horizon Worlds, travel to the Venues district. Once there, look for the Surrounded marquee. You can also search for the event from the Horizon Worlds main menu.

Create your Meta account to RSVP and attend the event.

