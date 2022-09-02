Microsoft Officially Confirms Xbox Game Pass Family & Friends Plan and Pricing Model

Microsoft has officially revealed the pricing of its new Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan as further tests are conducted in Ireland and Columbia. The company has been working on bringing this new plan for a number of weeks and now Microsoft has laid out some new details.

The official page for the Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan is now active. Navigating over to the page shows that Micorosft is offering the plan for €21.99 per month in Ireland, and 49,900 COP in Colombia. As far as relative pricing is concerned, €21.99 converts to roughly $28.98 CAD. The Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan enables up to four other members to be on a plan, which amounts to roughly $5.79 CAD per month.

Microsoft also confirms that friends and family can be added to a singular plan “whether they live under the same roof or not.” This means there are no restrictions to a group of friends getting together and all being a part of the same plan. The only caveat Microsoft states is that all members of the Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan must be located in the same country.

In addition to confirming pricing, Microsoft has laid out the conversion for swapping from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and more to Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family.

30 days Xbox Game Pass Ultimate = 18 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family

30 days Xbox Game Pass (Console) = 12 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family

30 days PC Game Pass = 12 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family

30 days Xbox Live Gold = 12 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family

30 days EA Play = 6 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family

Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family grants subscribers all the perks of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. In Canada, Xbox Game Pass is available for $11.99 per month while a monthly subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available for $16.99. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate grants unlimited access to a growing catalogue of games including first-party titles and third-party games. Xbox Live Gold benefits and access to Xbox Cloud Gaming are also rolled into the subscription.

Currently, there’s no word on when Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family will arrive in Canada. Within the FAQ, Microsoft states, “Currently we are piloting this plan in Colombia and the Republic of Ireland. Future countries/regions might be added in the next months.”