Netflix Celebrates its 25th Birthday with Recap Montage [VIDEO]

Gary Ng
7 seconds ago

netflix 25 years

Netflix started its humble beginnings as a service that allowed DVD rentals through the mail, founded on August 29, 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph in Scotts Valley, California.

Fast forward and today Netflix is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The company released a short montage recapping its 25 years today.

“On August 29, 2022 Netflix turned 25 years old. As we enter our mid-twenties, it’s time we give credit to the ones who got us here. Thanks to you, the FANS for making Netflix what it is today,” says Netflix:

As of its Q2, Netflix has over 220 million subscribers worldwide, but has seen declining subscribers for the first time. The company is set to introduce a lower-priced tier supported by ads, said to be in the $7 to $9 USD per month range.

Other articles in the category: News

How to Hide Apps on Your iPhone, iPad [VIDEO]

Apple has just shared another informative video on its YouTube support channel, explaining how you can hide apps from the Home Screen on your iPhone or iPad, and find them in the App Library later. With iOS 14 and later, there are new ways to find and organize the apps on your iPhone or iPad. You...
Usman Qureshi
4 mins ago

New AR App Turns Your Toronto Commute into a Sweet Soundscape

A new augmented reality (AR) app A More Beautiful Journey wants to help the citizens of Toronto tune in to the joys of the passing cityscape, via music custom-created for over two dozen Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) routes. Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the TTC and the City of Toronto’s Year of Public Art, the AR...
Usman Qureshi
29 mins ago