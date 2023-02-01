Netflix Spatial Audio Now Only for Premium Members, Expands to Top 700 Titles

Netflix on Wednesday announced its spatial audio support is now exclusively available for its Premium members, with now the top 700 titles supporting the enhanced immersive cinematic sound.

Spatial audio is available on titles such as Stranger Things, The Watcher, Wednesday, and Knives Out: Glass Onion, says Netflix, with the cinematic sound experience available on TVs, smartphones, tablets and supported headphones and earphones.

It’s worth noting Netflix launched spatial audio for the iPhone and iPad back in August 2021, available when listening on AirPods Pro and AirPods Max headphones at the time. But now spatial audio is limited to those with a Netflix Premium plan, the company’s highest tier priced at $20.99 CAD per month in Canada.

While Netflix Premium gets spatial audio, another perk is also coming for this top-tier plan. The number of devices that can download shows and movies for offline viewing has increased from 4 to 6.

Here’s a breakdown of Netflix plans, pricing and features in Canada as of writing:

Basic with ads : 5.99 CAD/month

: 5.99 CAD/month Basic : 9.99 CAD/month

: 9.99 CAD/month Standard : 16.49 CAD/month

: 16.49 CAD/month Premium: 20.99 CAD/month

Netflix says “spatial audio is intended for built-in stereo speakers on any device receiving a stereo stream. It also provides a more immersive experience on headphones. Spatial audio is primarily optimized for laptops and tablets. It’s also noticeable on TVs (up close) and phones with stereo speakers (usually when in landscape mode).”

For Apple users, spatial audio on Netflix will require the following:

Compatible Apple headphones:

Streaming quality will need to be set to high and spatial audio enabled on your headphones.

Watching Netflix on an Apple TV 4K with a Sonos Arc soundbar and Sonos Sub Mini on an LG OLED TV is the ultimate home theatre setup to experience spatial audio. You can just search Netflix for “spatial audio” to find supported titles, which will also have icons indicating support.

“Both of these features are now available, come at no additional cost to our members on our Premium plan, and also require no additional special equipment to take advantage of the features,” said a Netflix spokesperson in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

Check out Netflix’s video below demonstrating spatial audio: