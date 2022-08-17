‘Netflix with Ads’ Plan Won’t Allow Offline Downloads: Report

Gary Ng
30 mins ago

Back in July, Netflix announced it had picked Microsoft to power its upcoming ad-supported tier. This discounted tier would make up for its cheaper price by showing ads within shows and movies within the streaming service.

Now, it appears this ‘Netflix with Ads’ tier will lack a major feature of regular subscriptions: offline downloads.

According to The Tape Drive, code within the Netflix iOS app indicates offline downloads won’t be allowed with the ad-supported tier.

“Text found in Netflix’s app reveals that the new plan will not allow content to be downloaded for offline viewing. This is not a surprising move given that many other streaming services only work online,” writes developer Steve Moser.

“Downloads available on all plans except Netflix with ads,” reads the code within the Netflix iOS app.

Moser writes the Netflix app will also let customers set up their “ad experience” within the app, requiring some details so “the most relevant ads” will be shown.

Back in April, Netflix saw its first subscriber loss in over 10 years, which sent its shares plunging 25% at the time. A cheaper ad-supported plan looks to retain customers and attract new ones.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported Netflix was looking to renegotiate deals with Hollywood studios, to show ads next to popular shows. Studios are apparently seeking a premium of 15-30% over existing deals for Netflix to show ads during their flagship content.

