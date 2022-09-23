Apple Details Why New AirPods Pro Ear Tips Are Incompatible With Older Model

Apple has just published an updated support document detailing why the new silicone ear tips for the second-generation AirPods Pro are not compatible with the original AirPods Pro (via MacRumors).

Apple notes that the original AirPods Pro ear tips have “noticeably denser mesh” than the second-generation ear tips. While Apple has not explained why it has resorted to denser mesh ear tips, it is believed it results in acoustical differences.

Here’s what the Apple support document says:

Ear tips have been designed specifically for their AirPods Pro generation, to deliver the highest-fidelity audio experience. As a result, use the ear tips that come with your AirPods Pro. AirPods Pro (1st generation) ear tips have noticeably denser mesh than AirPods Pro (2nd generation) ear tips.”

It must, however, be noted that despite featuring a denser mesh, the AirPods Pro 2 ear tips do fit the original AirPods Pro, meaning they are still physically compatible.

The second-generation AirPods Pro ear tips are available in a new XS size option, while the original ear tips remain available in small, medium, and large only.