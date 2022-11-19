New Apple Pacific Centre in Vancouver is Officially Open [PICS]

Apple has officially opened the new Pacific Centre retail store in Vancouver, B.C., located at the busy downtown intersection of West Georgia and Howe .

This new Apple Pacific Centre is double the size of the previous store inside the mall, and gains additional features and elements. The store’s exterior facade features 32-foot floor-to-ceiling glass panels, making up two levels. There’s also a new 45-foot grand staircase that’s lit up from a glass skylight, one of the tallest in any Apple Store, says the company. This leads to the second level of the store which has a Forum and video wall for Today at Apple sessions.

“We couldn’t be more excited to build on our longstanding history in Canada and welcome customers to the beautiful Apple Pacific Centre in Vancouver, a community filled with creativity and deep culture,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, in a statement on Friday. “Facing the Vancouver Art Gallery and its bustling public plaza, the new Apple Pacific Centre was designed to be a hub for community, a place that brings people together with the expert care and support from our fantastic team.”

The store’s facade is surrounded by 10 magnolia trees, plus a massive living wall spanning over 40 feet with 144 species of locally sourced plants, designed to stay green all year round. The store is powered by 100% renewable energy, like all Apple facilities, says the company.

Apple says the new Pacific Centre store has 240 employees that offer assistance in 36 languages, representing 32 nationalities.

“On opening day, Apple is partnering with the Vancouver Art Gallery to co-curate a video wall illustration from Canadian visual artist Sandeep Johal. Additional sessions include live performances by Vancouver-based musician Boslen, followed by a Q&A moderated by Apple Music radio host George Stroumboulopoulos, an iPhone Photo Lab with local portrait photographer Alia Youssef, as well as a performance by Chloe Arnold — the Emmy Award-winning choreographer of the new Apple Original Film Spirited,” explained the company in a statement.

Apple now has 28 retail stores in Canada and has operated in the nation for nearly 40 years.