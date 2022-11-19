New Apple Pacific Centre in Vancouver is Officially Open [PICS]

Gary Ng
31 mins ago

Apple Pacific Centre Vancouver opening hero Full Bleed Image jpg large

Apple has officially opened the new Pacific Centre retail store in Vancouver, B.C., located at the busy downtown intersection of West Georgia and Howe .

This new Apple Pacific Centre is double the size of the previous store inside the mall, and gains additional features and elements. The store’s exterior facade features 32-foot floor-to-ceiling glass panels, making up two levels. There’s also a new 45-foot grand staircase that’s lit up from a glass skylight, one of the tallest in any Apple Store, says the company. This leads to the second level of the store which has a Forum and video wall for Today at Apple sessions.

Apple Pacific Centre Vancouver opening stairway inline jpg large

“We couldn’t be more excited to build on our longstanding history in Canada and welcome customers to the beautiful Apple Pacific Centre in Vancouver, a community filled with creativity and deep culture,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, in a statement on Friday. “Facing the Vancouver Art Gallery and its bustling public plaza, the new Apple Pacific Centre was designed to be a hub for community, a place that brings people together with the expert care and support from our fantastic team.”

Apple Pacific Centre Vancouver opening store interior 01 big jpg large

The store’s facade is surrounded by 10 magnolia trees, plus a massive living wall spanning over 40 feet with 144 species of locally sourced plants, designed to stay green all year round. The store is powered by 100% renewable energy, like all Apple facilities, says the company.

Apple says the new Pacific Centre store has 240 employees that offer assistance in 36 languages, representing 32 nationalities.

“On opening day, Apple is partnering with the Vancouver Art Gallery to co-curate a video wall illustration from Canadian visual artist Sandeep Johal. Additional sessions include live performances by Vancouver-based musician Boslen, followed by a Q&A moderated by Apple Music radio host George Stroumboulopoulos, an iPhone Photo Lab with local portrait photographer Alia Youssef, as well as a performance by Chloe Arnold — the Emmy Award-winning choreographer of the new Apple Original Film Spirited,” explained the company in a statement.

Apple now has 28 retail stores in Canada and has operated in the nation for nearly 40 years.

Other articles in the category: Featured stories

Apple Black Friday 2022 Canada Deals: Free Gift Cards are Back

Apple has announced its Black Friday 2022 sale that also leads into Cyber Monday as well for Canada, from November 25 to 28. Again, Apple is offering up a free gift card with select purchases. Check out what’s available below: Get a $70 Apple Gift Card when you buy: iPhone 13 iPhone 13 mini iPhone […]
IIC Deals
1 day ago

Apple MLS Season Pass Launches in February 2023, Canadian Pricing TBA

Apple announced today its partnership with Major League Soccer will debut MLS Season Pass on February 1, 2023. This subscription service will be available for soccer fans in over 100 countries and regions, offering every live MLS regular-season match, all playoff games and Leagues Cup, all without blackouts, to billions of devices through the Apple […]
Gary Ng
2 days ago