New Apple Store Pacific Centre Set for Grand Opening in Vancouver

Image via Daily Hive

Apple’s first Apple Store in Vancouver will soon be replaced by a new flagship store at Pacific Centre that’s ready for its grand opening next weekend, reports Daily Hive.

Located in the heart of downtown at Pacific Centre, the previous location was relatively small, but the new two-storey location will have 14,000 square feet, and looks to complete the original 2019 application for the store.

The new Apple Store Pacific Centre replaces the front entrance of the mall on West Georgia and Howe, with 30-foot high glass facades currently adorned with a mural by Canadian designer Mooren (Mo) Bofill, with Musqueam First Nation artist Debra Sparrow adding to the design as well.

Here’s what the Apple Store Pacific Centre looked like back in October as construction was underway, according to iPhone in Canada reader Rob:

“Celebrate Apple Pacific Centre’s new home in downtown Vancouver from November 18–20. Join us for an exciting lineup of free sessions to capture the cityscape on a Photo Tour, practice a short meditation, enjoy live performances and more. Sign up to reserve your spot,” says Apple’s website, regarding the opening’s festivities, which include the following:

Guided Meditation with JoAnna Hardy: November 18, 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m

Performance: Boslen – November 18, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Art Lab: Drawing Inspiration from Nature with Mia Ohki – November 19, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Photo Lab: Making a Powerful Portrait with Alia Youssef – November 19, 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Performance: Choreographer Chloé Arnold from Spirited – November 19, 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Aside from Pacific Centre, Apple has retail stores in Richmond, Burnaby, Coquitlam and Surrey, making up for the only five locations in British Columbia. The OG Pacific Centre Apple Store first opened back in May 2008, in time for the launch of the iPhone 3G.