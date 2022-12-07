Official Moosomin First Nation App Released for Members

Chief Kahpeaysewat has released an official Moosomin First Nation app for smartphones to help them communicate with their members.

Moosomin First Nation is a Cree Nation controlling 13 reserves north of North Battleford, Saskatchewan.

Using push notifications, the app distributes news, resources, documents, event information, and more alerts to community members.

User-friendly features like in-app search, fast and easy registration, and one-tap calendar integrations remove barriers for elders who may be less comfortable with technology.

The App is regularly updated to ensure compatibility with the latest OS updates and device sizes, and to introduce new features and updates to the app.

“Nearly half of our members live off-reserve, so making sure they feel connected to the community is important,” explained Chief Kahpeaysewat. “Push notifications are a fast and easy way to grab the attention of our members and make them less likely to miss an announcement or feel separated from their culture and community.”

Features for app users include:

Register for an account

News

Events

Jobs

Documents

Forms

Job Opportunities

Band Meeting Announcements

Community Events

Emergency Notices

Programs & Training

And more

The official Moosomin First Nation App is now available to download for iOS and Android devices.