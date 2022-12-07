Official Moosomin First Nation App Released for Members

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Chief Kahpeaysewat has released an official Moosomin First Nation app for smartphones to help them communicate with their members.

Moosomin

Moosomin First Nation is a Cree Nation controlling 13 reserves north of North Battleford, Saskatchewan.

Using push notifications, the app distributes news, resources, documents, event information, and more alerts to community members.

User-friendly features like in-app search, fast and easy registration, and one-tap calendar integrations remove barriers for elders who may be less comfortable with technology.

The App is regularly updated to ensure compatibility with the latest OS updates and device sizes, and to introduce new features and updates to the app.

Screens

“Nearly half of our members live off-reserve, so making sure they feel connected to the community is important,” explained Chief Kahpeaysewat. “Push notifications are a fast and easy way to grab the attention of our members and make them less likely to miss an announcement or feel separated from their culture and community.”

Features for app users include:

  • Register for an account
  • News
  • Events
  • Jobs
  • Documents
  • Forms
  • Job Opportunities
  • Band Meeting Announcements
  • Community Events
  • Emergency Notices
  • Programs & Training
  • And more

The official Moosomin First Nation App is now available to download for iOS and Android devices.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Drops its Plans to Scan User Photos for CSAM

In response to the feedback and guidance it received, Apple has announced that its child sexual abuse material (CSAM) detection tool for iCloud photos has now been permanently dropped, Wired is reporting. Apple has been delaying its CSAM detection features amid widespread criticism from privacy and security researchers and digital rights groups who were concerned...
Usman Qureshi
44 mins ago

Apple to Start Encrypting iCloud Backups and More

Apple has today introduced some advanced security features focused on protecting against threats to user data, including Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, which uses end-to-end encryption for backups and more. “Our security teams work tirelessly to keep users’ data safe, and with iMessage Contact Key Verification, Security Keys, and Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, users...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

DoorDash Canada Introduces Tiered Commission System

Food delivery service DoorDash has today announced a major change to the way it charges commissions to Canadian restaurants with a new, tiered model (via BNN Bloomberg). The company says its new tiered commission system will offer restaurants more "flexibility" and help them take advantage of digital growth opportunities. "Part of the thinking ... was to...
Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago