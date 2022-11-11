Ontario Teachers Bet $95 Million USD on Now-Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX

Nehal Malik
31 mins ago

The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan had a whopping $95 million USD invested in the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX — reports the Financial Post.

However, the company’s board says its potential exposure to the downfall of FTX is less than 0.05% of the plan’s total net assets. As of June 30, the Ontario Teachers’ plan had $242.5 billion in net assets.

“While there is uncertainty about the future of FTX, any financial loss on this investment will have limited impact on the Plan,” the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board said in a statement.

Since the organization’s statement, though, FTX has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. (via CNBC). FTX’s founder and chief executive officer Sam Bankman-Fried has also stepped down, handing the reins over to John J. Ray III.

“The FTX Group has valuable assets that can only be effectively administered in an organized, joint process,” said FTX’s new CEO.

“I want to ensure every employee, customer, creditor, contract party, stockholder, investor, governmental authority and other stakeholder that we are going to conduct this effort with diligence, thoroughness and transparency.”

That said, bankruptcy proceedings will likely take a while. It might be quite some time before the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan gets any of its investment back, if at all.

On Thursday, the Teachers’ Pension Plan disclosed that its venture investment arm, Teachers’ Venture Growth (TVG), invested $75 million in both FTX International and its U.S. subsidiary, FTX.US., in January 2022, followed by an additional investment of $20 million in FTX.US.

“Naturally, not all of the investments in this early-stage asset class perform to expectations,” the pension fund company said in its statement. “However since inception, TVG has delivered solidly on intended objectives.”

FTX’s collapse began when it hit a liquidity wall earlier this week. The exchange started denying withdrawals to its users and desperately needed a bailout.

Fellow cryptocurrency exchange Binance offered to acquire FTX, but pulled the deal on Wednesday following “corporate due diligence, as well as the latest news reports regarding mishandled customer funds and alleged US agency investigations.”

FTX was one of the biggest names in the crypto space before its fall from grace. That said, the cryptocurrency market as a whole has had a pretty turbulent 2022. Back in July, Toronto-based crypto lender Voyager Digital also filed for bankruptcy.

Other articles in the category: News

Retrace Your Steps with Backtrack on Apple Watch [VIDEO]

Apple has shared another great Apple Watch feature video on its YouTube support channel, explaining how you can turn on the Backtrack feature in the Compass app for the Apple Watch to track and save your route. The Compass app shows you the direction your Apple Watch is pointing, your current location, and the elevation. Whenever you...
Usman Qureshi
15 mins ago

How to Turn on Low Power Mode on Apple Watch [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a handy little tip on its YouTube support channel, detailing how you can turn on the Low Power Mode in watchOS 9 to extend the battery life of your Apple Watch. If you need some extra time between charges, the Low Power Mode on your Apple Watch can help you save significant battery life....
Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

Chris Rock to Perform Live on Netflix

Award-winning comedian, writer, director, and actor Chris Rock will become the first artist to perform live on Netflix for the company’s first-ever live, global streaming event. The comedy special, set to stream in early 2023, will be "an unforgettable moment,” says Netflix. The event will also be Rock’s second Netflix stand-up special, after his first Chris...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago