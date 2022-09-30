Original AirPods Pro Get Adaptive Transparency in iOS 16.1 Beta

As noted by MacRumors, the latest iOS 16.1 beta 3 release from earlier this week brings the Adaptive Transparency feature introduced with the new AirPods Pro 2 to the original AirPods Pro.
Image credit: MacRumors
For those who aren’t familiar, the new Adaptive Transparency feature that debuted with the AirPods Pro 2 is designed to allow the AirPods to block out loud sounds, such as sirens, construction work, or loudspeakers at a concert without blocking out all noise.
Apple says the AirPods Pro 2 have an upgraded H2 chip that allows for Adaptive Transparency to work, so it is not yet clear how Adaptive Transparency with the H1 chip in the original AirPods Pro works in comparison.
As noted on Reddit, first-generation AirPods Pro owners who also have the AirPods beta software will now see an “Adaptive Transparency” toggle in the AirPods section of the Settings app. The 5A304A beta firmware is required to see the setting.
To learn more about Adaptive Transparency in the AirPods Pro, visit this link.
