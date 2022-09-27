What’s New in iOS 16.1 Beta 3 [VIDEO]

Apple today started rolling out iOS 16.1 beta 3 for developers, with a public release of the build expected soon.

YouTuber zollotech rounded up all of beta 3’s changes in a recent video. iOS 16.1 beta 3 comes with a modem update that could resolve connectivity issues for users that were facing any, and other notable changes include:

Updated, more responsive UI for wallpapers in Settings > Wallpapers with more options.

> with more options. Updated graphics for new Focus modes in Settings > Focus .

> . New In-App Content option in Settings > App Store that is enabled by default. It automatically runs new apps in the background to download content before you first launch them.

option in > that is enabled by default. It automatically runs new apps in the background to download content before you first launch them. Removed the Matter Accessories option in Settings > General , likely to work on it before reintroducing it. The release notes for beta 3 mention fixing one issue pertaining to Matter accessories, but several other known issues persist and need to be fixed.

option in > , likely to work on it before reintroducing it. The release notes for beta 3 mention fixing one issue pertaining to Matter accessories, but several other known issues persist and need to be fixed. Added code for satellite connectivity, but the feature isn’t working just yet. Apple plans to launch the feature later this year in November.

Live Activities for live sports scores are working in iOS 16.1 beta 3, although they have been working since beta 2.

iOS 16.1 beta 3 also fixes a known issue with YouTube Picture-in-Picture where video would go blank once the user switched to Picture-in-Picture mode.

You can check out zollotech‘s full video below:

iOS 16.1 beta 3 is likely to still be buggy and frequently exhibit unintended behaviour. Apple is working the kinks out of iOS 16.1 with each new beta build as it prepares for a full-scale public release.

Alongside iOS 16.1 beta 3, Apple also released developer builds of iPadOS 16 beta 10, macOS 13 beta 9, watchOS 9.1 beta 3, and more.

iPadOS 16 beta 10 answers users’ calls and brings Stage Manager to non-M1 iPads, starting with the 3rd-generation and 4th-generation iPad Pro models from 2018 and 2020, respectively. Older iPad models are only getting a cut-down, single-screen version of Stage Manager, at least for now.