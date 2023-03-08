PlayStation 5 Firmware 7.0 Available Now, Adds Discord and 1440p VRR Support

PlayStation players can now take advantage of Discord integration on PlayStation 5 thanks to the 7.0 system software update. Released today, support for Discord voice chat is available to everyone following installation.

Previously, Discord voice chat was available on PlayStation 5 in the form of a beta. Once the update has been installed, all players will have the chance to chat with friends across Discord-supported platforms like PC, Mac, and Xbox. To set Discord up on PlayStation 5, players must link their Discord account to PlayStation Network. With the Discord app on mobile or desktop, players can initiate a voice chat on the console. Players can also see what you’re playing and your online status.

PlayStation 5’s Version: 23.01-07.00.00 of its software not only adds the long-awaited Discord integration. It also brings support for 1440p variable refresh rate (VRR). This feature can help smooth out the image quality when playing on a 1440p display. To see if your display supports 1440p, players can navigate to ‘Settings’ then ‘Screen and Video’ and ‘Video Output’. Players will want to check ‘Test 1440p Output’ to ensure their HDMI display supports this feature.

Firmware 7.0 also adds a number of new improvements. For instance, players can now easily transfer data from their current PlayStation 5 to a new PlayStation 5 console. The company states “this process doesn’t remove or modify your data on your original PS5.” Additionally, PlayStation adds further Voice Command support. Players can now use this feature to save video clips by saying, “Hey PlayStation, capture that!” This will then capture a clip of your recent gameplay based on current settings. Though, you can specify the duration.

Other improvements include screen reader functionality now adds detailed guidance when navigating the console. Game hub now supports a timer for each game to track the total time played. A Friends Who Play tile has been added. The Trophy tile has been moved to be more accessible and more.