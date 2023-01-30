Increase in PlayStation 5 Supply Begins as Sony Kickstarts New Marketing Initiatives

Sony and PlayStation are kicking off 2023 with a brand-new marketing initiative. Thanking fans for their patience worldwide as the company faced supply chain hurdles, PlayStation is launching its “Live from PS5” spot and announcing an increase in console supply.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Isabelle Tomatis, VP of brand, hardware, and peripherals at Sony Interactive Entertainment thanks players for their patience. “To all our fans: thank you for your patience as we navigated unprecedented demand for the PS5 console amid global challenges.” Since its launch in November 2020, eager customers hoping to find a PlayStation 5 in brick-and-mortar stores and online have found it difficult. The company has dealt with “unprecedented demand” since its launch. However, Sony has been making efforts to increase its supply.

If you’re looking to purchase a PS5 console, you should now have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally,” Tomatis states. PlayStation goes on to encourage fans in the U.S., U.K, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg to use PlayStation direct storefront to purchase a PlayStation 5, games, and accessories. However, Canada is unfortunately left out of the equation.

What makes the Live from PS5 campaign extra exciting is that it’s the first marketing push that includes Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. In the short spot, we can see fake news footage highlighting “eyewitness footage” of Peter Parker’s Spider-Man in his suit swinging through the streets of New York City. Underneath the footage remains a loose launch window of “Fall 2023.”

The spot continues to showcase new highlights of other major PlayStation games including Horizon: Forbidden West, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7, Final Fantasy XVI, and God of War Ragnarök. The latter of which is getting some extra love in the U.K.

Breaking News – A GIANT Leviathan Axe spotted in London. Reports claim Kratos is furiously mashing Triangle in Midgard right now. #LiveFromPS5 pic.twitter.com/lWFYABPzl6 — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) January 30, 2023

This past week, PlayStation launched its premium $269.99 DualSense Edge controller for PlayStation 5. Additionally, February 22nd will mark the launch of the PlayStation VR2. The new headset will dawn a new generation of VR titles within the PlayStation ecosystem with hardware and software innovations.

2023 holds a lot for PlayStation in both its hardware offerings as well as software from first-party and third-party support. Seeing as though PlayStation is making a substantial push, celebrating an increase in PlayStation 5 supplies, more players will be able to get in on the action this year.