PlayStation Announces Acquisition of Mobile Developers Savage Game Studios

Sony Interactive Entertainment has formally announced the acquisition of mobile games developer Savage Game Studios. In a PlayStation Blog post, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst confirms that the German studio is joining the family.

“Today, we announced that we have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Savage Game Studios, a hugely talented team of creatives with many years of experience making some of the most popular mobile games enjoyed by players around the world,” Hurlst says.

Savage Gamess Studio was first founded in 2020 by Michail Katkoff, Nadjim Adjir and Michael McManus. All three are industry veterans, working on some of the largest mobile titles around. Interestingly, the studio has yet to produce a title of consequence for the mobile platform. However, Savage Game Studios will lead a new mobile games division within PlayStation.

“We made this deal because we believe that PlayStation Studios’ leadership respects our vision for how we can best operate and succeed, and because they too are not afraid to take chances,” Katkoff says in the post. “All of that, plus the ability to potentially tap into PlayStation’s amazing catalog of IP and the fact that we will benefit from the kind of support that only they can provide.”

While discussing the advancements and expansion into making PC a proper arm of the PlayStation ecosystem, Hulst also touches on the fast approaching launch of PSVR 2 and how it also serves as a new way for players to experience rich titles from the company. Similarily, Hulst talks about how the mobile space can offer similar benefits.

“Our mobile gaming efforts will be similarly additive, providing more ways for more people to engage with our content, and striving to reach new audiences unfamiliar with PlayStation and our games. Savage Game Studios is joining a newly created PlayStation Studios Mobile Division, which will operate independently from our console development and focus on innovative, on-the-go experiences based on new and existing PlayStation IP.”

Savage Game Studios is confirmed the be working on a “a new unannounced AAA mobile live service action game.” However, PlayStation nor the studio are ready to discuss what that it may be or how far a long the project is.