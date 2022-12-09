‘Every Politician Should Fear Apple’s Power’ Says Epic CEO

Usman Qureshi
31 mins ago

While speaking to The Verge, CEO of Epic Games Tim Sweeney has said that Apple’s ability to reject apps like Twitter is something “every politician should fear,” no matter what side of the aisle they’re on.

“I think it’s incredibly dangerous to allow the world’s most powerful corporation to decide who is allowed to say what,” Sweeney continued.

Last week, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek joined Elon Musk in highlighting how the iPhone maker gives itself every advantage while stifling innovation and hurting consumers.

A week earlier, Musk publicly declared his war on Apple for pausing advertising on Twitter, calling out Tim Cook in the process. Eventually, Cook hosted Musk at Apple HQ and both men were able to patch up the Apple and Twitter relationship.

Last month, Apple and Epic Games’ antitrust battle over the former’s allegedly monopolistic App Store practices picked back up in the U.S. Court of Appeal for the Ninth Circuit after both sides appealed last year’s ruling in the original case.

Epic Games originally sued Apple in 2020 after the tech giant kicked its flagship game, Fortnite, off the App Store for circumventing its in-app purchase framework and, by extension, its 30% commission on sales.

