RazerCon 2022 to Take Place on October 15, Offering Digital Events and Keynotes

Razer is once again hosting its annual virtual conference RazerCon next month. On October 15th, RazerCon 2022 will be held, offering viewers the chance to see brand new innovations from the company, sustainability news, see new games from partnering studios, and more.

RazerCon 2022 is the third annual digital event held by the company. This year, Razer aims to continue growing its community event by offering many opportunities to hear from company heads and showcasing new products. Starting things off, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan will speak at the keynote ceremony and headline it with some “groundbreaking announcements from the brand.” OTK members Rich Campbell and Cyr will then come on stage.

Following that, RazerCon 2022 will offer the following:

Sustainability updates and news that will empower both consumers and businesses to #GoGreenWithRazer

Special reveals of new and upcoming Razer products by product leads.

Exciting gaming showcases from gaming studios like Merge Games, Rogue Games, Thunderful, Notorious Studios, Apogee Entertainment, and Hidden Leaf Games.

Exhilarating content and activations from this year’s presenting partners Intel, Facebook Gaming, Twinkly, and Displate.

Special appearances from friends of the brand and incredible entertainment and live performances.

“RazerCon is our annual flagship event for our fans and since its inception, it’s getting bigger with each passing year,” says Razer CEO and Co-founder Min-Liang Tan. “The Razer ecosystem continues to grow – from industry leading gaming hardware, gaming software used by over 200M gamers worldwide and services tailored for gamers. This year will be our biggest RazerCon yet, and we look forward to sharing a whole host of new Razer products and services for our hardcore fans.”

RazerCon first began in 2020. As COVID-19 made a huge impact on in-person events, Razer decided to lean heavily into a virtual conference in order to connect with their community and build excitement about upcoming products. In 2021, Razer held its convention once again in 2021, making it the very first carbon-neutral streaming event. The company hit new milestones with 1.5 million viewers, 75 thousand hours of watch-time, and 250 million social media impressions.

This year, RazerCon will work alongside AWS to use green energy in order to help power the event. This continues Razer’s plan to become a net zero company by 2030.

The preshow for the event kicks off at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT. RazerCon 2022 will be streamed live on Razer’s official Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube channels.