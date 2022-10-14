Redesigned iOS Messages App Reportedly Coming in 2023

Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

Leaker Majin Bu has claimed in a tweet posted earlier today that Apple is working on a new version of the Messages app for iOS, which the company may release next year alongside its mixed-reality headset (via MacRumors).

1200x630wa

According to the leaker, Apple is developing a completely revamped version of the iMessage app, featuring a brand new home view, chat rooms, video clips, and much more.

The redesigned Messages app will offer “new chat features in AR” and that it will likely be released next year alongside Apple’s mixed-reality headset, Bu added.

TF International Securities Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously claimed that the Apple headset will enter its engineering validation test (EVT) phase sometime in Q3 2022.

Following that, a media event is expected to be held sometime in January of 2023. Here, this will be the first look official reveal of the headset. Two to four weeks after the event, Kuo believes Apple will begin delivering the toolkit for the headset.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes Apple’s headset will focus on gaming, media consumption, and communication, and that Memojis and SharePlay could be central to the experience.

Other articles in the category: News

iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max Battery Life Test [VIDEO]

The folks over at Max Tech have just shared a new real-world battery life test video comparing how the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones fare against each other. Below are Apple’s official battery life numbers for each device: iPhone 14 Pro Max Video playback: Up to 29 hours Video playback (streamed): Up...
Usman Qureshi
17 mins ago

iPhone 14 Pro vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Camera Comparison [VIDEO]

Earlier today, we shared a video comparing performance benchmarks of Google’s recently launched flagship phone, the Pixel 7 Pro, against the iPhone 14 Plus from Apple, and now, we have another Pixel 7 Pro comparison to share. YouTuber Tyler Stalman has shared a new video comparing the cameras of the iPhone 14 Pro and the Pixel...
Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago