Rogers Launches Apple TV+ on Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming

Gary Ng
30 mins ago

rogers apple tv+

Rogers announced on Friday it now supports Apple TV+ on Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming, available as of today.

This means Rogers customers will be able to stream Apple TV+ shows and originals right from their existing Ignite TV services. For new and existing customers, they can get a free 3-month Apple TV+ trial when they sign up before November 23, 2022. But to get this offer, you need to bundle Ignite Internet with Ignite TV or Ignite Streaming.

“With the integration of Apple TV+, we are excited to expand our offerings so that our Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming customers can enjoy all the award-winning, premium Apple Original series and films,” said Robert Dépatie, President & Chief Operating Officer, Home & Business, Rogers Communications, in a statement.

“We are committed to providing an enhanced viewing experience for our customers, with unparalleled access to amazing content and the most integrated search of any other provider in Canada, giving our customers even more choice to discover new favourites,” added Dépatie.

The debut also means the Ignite Voice Remote will also support Apple TV+. Customers just need to say “Apple TV+” or the name of the Apple TV+ title they want to watch to start streaming.

Other articles in the category: News

apple event far out iphone 14

Apple Satellite Messaging Service Said to Debut at iPhone 14 Event: Rumour

According to Tim Farrar, a satellite communications consultant at the research firm Telecom, Media and Finance Associates, the iPhone 14 might finally bring Apple's long-awaited satellite connectivity feature to market (via MacRumors). Apple has been rumoured to add satellite connectivity for emergency communication to the iPhone since last year's iPhone 13 lineup. The feature never...
Nehal Malik
7 mins ago

Used iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Deals are Here from Koodo, Save Up to $633

Telus-owned Koodo has debuted some deals for its certified pre-owned iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max smartphones from Apple. Certified pre-owned devices from Koodo are “thoroughly inspected and only the best ones are selected,” says the company. Conditions range from like-new, great or very good. The deals are through bonuses in Koodo’s Tab...
Gary Ng
41 mins ago

What’s New on Disney+ Canada: September 2022

Disney+ Canada has released its list of new shows coming to the streaming service for September 2022, which includes titles from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star. This month Disney+ Day will be celebrated on September 8, offering a wide launch of new shows and specials. Check out the full listings below: Disney...
Gary Ng
1 hour ago