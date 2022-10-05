Samsung Canada Debuts New LCD Repair Service for Galaxy Devices

Samsung Canada has just announced the LCD Glass Panel Replacement Program, a new repair service that serves as a more environmentally conscious option for replacing LCD screens on select Samsung devices.

Through the new program, customers will receive high-quality repair service that will replace a damaged LCD glass on their smartphone instead of having to replace the complete LCD module.

Samsung says this will help minimize the environmental impact of completing repairs as using fewer parts will help reduce carbon emissions by minimizing parts production.

For now, the service will support customers who own select Samsung Galaxy “S” and Note series devices. Samsung says it is looking to make this option available on more devices in the future.

“This new service is a testament to our commitment to continue to work towards sustainability in our operations,” said Frank Martino, Vice President, Corporate Service at Samsung Electronics Canada. “We’re thrilled to be able to provide a service that helps customers make an environmentally-conscious choice for our planet.”

Below is the list of devices supported by the new screen repair program:

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy Note20

Galaxy Note10+

Galaxy Note10

To learn more about Samsung’s eco-conscious LCD Glass Panel Repair Service and pricing, visit this link.