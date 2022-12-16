Samsung Mocks iPhone Users Again in New “On the Fence” Ad [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

Last month, Samsung released its first “On the Fence” series ad for Galaxy smartphones, telling iPhone users to come over to its Android phones, and now, the company has released another ad mocking Apple users.

Samsung ad

Titled “On the Fence: Attention,” Samsung’s latest ad shows a guy sitting on a fence when a girl with Galaxy Z Flip4 tells him that she was also very confused between the two companies.

“I used to be you, sitting on the fence between Apple and Samsung,” the girl tells the guy.

The guy says that he wants to switch but he is worried about his friends with iPhones, to which she replies by saying you should get off the fence and get the Galaxy Z Flip4.

“You’ve been on the fence long enough. Make your move,” says Samsung.

Watch the new Samsung ad below and don’t forget to share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

Other articles in the category: News

How to Track Edits in a Shared Keynote [VIDEO]

Apple’s official YouTube Support channel has shared another handy video, explaining how you can easily keep track of when someone updates a shared Keynote and what edits are made right from the Collaborate menu. With iCloud, your Keynote presentations stay up to date on all your devices and you can collaborate on presentations with friends,...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

How to Share iCloud Photo Library on iPhone, iPad [VIDEO]

Apple has shared another informative video on its YouTube support channel, explaining how you can share photos and videos with friends and family, including directly from the Camera, using iCloud Shared Photo Library. iCloud Shared Photo Library lets you share photos and videos seamlessly with up to five other people. Everyone can collaborate on the...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago