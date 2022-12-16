Samsung Mocks iPhone Users Again in New “On the Fence” Ad [VIDEO]

Apple’s official YouTube Support channel has shared another handy video, explaining how you can easily keep track of when someone updates a shared Keynote and what edits are made right from the Collaborate menu. With iCloud, your Keynote presentations stay up to date on all your devices and you can collaborate on presentations with friends,...
Apple has shared another informative video on its YouTube support channel, explaining how you can share photos and videos with friends and family, including directly from the Camera, using iCloud Shared Photo Library. iCloud Shared Photo Library lets you share photos and videos seamlessly with up to five other people. Everyone can collaborate on the...
Twitter on Thursday pulled its Twitter Spaces feature for group audio after suspending several journalists earlier in the day for reporting on or sharing links to Jack Sweeney's banned @ElonJet account, which tracks and shares the location of Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk's private jet in real time using publicly available data (via NBC...