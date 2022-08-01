Samsung OLED Panels for ‘iPhone 14 Pro’ to Feature Superior Materials

According to a new report by The Elec, Samsung Display will apply different grades of materials on the OLED panels it will manufacture for the iPhone 14 lineup depending on the models.

Samsung Display will be supplying OLED panels for all four models of the iPhone 14 series, whereas its rival LG Display will be supplying displays for two non-Pro models.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report claims that Samsung will use its latest and most advanced material set for the top tier Pro models while it will use its prior generation set for the lower tier ones.

An OLED material set is comprised of dopant, host, prime, and others used to form the red, green, and blue pixels. Samsung calls its material sets used on Samsung’s Galaxy and Apple’s iPhones the “M series.”

Samsung will use its M11 material set for the standard 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models in the iPhone 14 series. The two higher-tier models in the iPhone 14 series will use Samsung Display’s M12 material set, the sources say.

Samsung Display similarly used different materials set for the panels of the Galaxy S22 series. OLED panels for the Ultra and Plus models used the M11 set while the standard S22 used the M10. Meanwhile, LG Display calls its OLED material set RS. It will be using the latest in the set called RS-L for the two models in the iPhone 14 series it will be supplying panels for __ the 6.1-inch standard iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Samsung Display used the prior generation material set RS-K for the iPhone 13 series.