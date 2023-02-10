Samsung S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max Camera Comparison [VIDEO]

Beginning the promotional campaign for the 10th film in the long-running “Fast & Furious” franchise, Universal has just published the first trailer of 'Fast X.' As Dom said in the first Fast and the Furious from 2001, "It don't matter if you win by an inch or mile. Winning's winning." The explosive trailer outlines the danger Dom...
YouTuber Max Tech recently pit Apple's newly launched M2 Pro-powered Mac mini against a $15,000 USD (about $20,000 CAD) Intel Mac Pro configuration in a series of benchmarks and real-world workloads, most of which the smaller machine absolutely dominated in. Apple's refreshed Mac mini comes in vanilla M2 and M2 Pro flavours, starting at just $799...
According to a rumour shared on Weibo, Apple may limit the iPhone 15/iPhone 15 Pro's USB-C port functionality with a Lightning-like authenticator chip (via MacRumors). The source claims that Apple is developing its own variant of USB-C for the iPhone 15 series launching later this year, which will not work with Apple-unapproved accessories. All first-party and...