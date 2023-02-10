Samsung S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max Camera Comparison [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

YouTube channel MrWhosetheboss has published the ultimate camera comparison of the Samsung galaxy S23 Ultra and the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Samsung S23 vs iPhone 14 Pro Max

Samsung revealed the Galaxy S23 series last week during its annual keynote, announcing the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the premium Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra features a bold 6.8-inch AMOLED display spanning the entirety of the device.

It features a new camera housing array comprised of a 3x telephoto lens, a 10x telephoto lens, a wide, and an ultra-wide lens.

The S23 Ultra’s camera array features Samsung’s first-ever 200MP sensor, delivering ultra-fine resolution and “millions of colours.”

Additionally, the Super Quad Pixel support enhances autofocus on the camera. It also supports up to 8K videos at 30FPS with a wide angle of 80 degrees.

To find out whether the new Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera capabilities surpass those of the iPhone 14 Pro Max or not, check out the video below and tell us what you think.

