Sault Ste. Marie Transit Services Selects Umo for Contactless Fare Payments

Sault Ste. Marie Transit Services has finalized its contract with Cubic Transportation Systems (Cubic) to bring the Umo mobility platform’s contactless fare payment options to Ontario and expand Cubic’s footprint in Canada.

Umo facilitates contactless fare payments with smart cards and mobile devices, including multi-ride tickets and pass products that are securely validated using QR code technology.

Umo will be deployed to 39 vehicles in Sault Ste. Marie, including 26 conventional buses, two community buses and 11 paratransit buses. Once implemented, Umo will allow passengers to purchase fares on their mobile device, via passenger web portals and at retail locations.

“The City of Sault Ste. Marie is pleased to provide our community with a contactless fare payment option for transit services,” said Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Christian Provenzano.

“Contactless fare payments are an important aspect of improving the customer experience and making transit more appealing to and convenient for riders.”

Sault Ste. Marie’s transit fare collection system project is being funded through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) with contributions from the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario and the Corporation of the City of Sault Ste. Marie. “I am thrilled to see that Sault Ste. Marie Transit Services has chosen Umo as its new transit fare collection system,” said Ross Romano, member of provincial parliament for Sault Ste. Marie.

Accepted forms of onboard transit payments include smart cards, paper tokens, and mobile phones. Cash payment will continue to remain an option available to passengers.