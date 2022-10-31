‘Severance’ Season Two Starts Production at Apple TV+

Apple today announced the start of production for season two of the Apple TV+ Original workplace thriller series Severance.

Severance was picked up for a second season at Apple TV+ back in April. Season one of the series was well-received globally, scoring 14 Emmy Award nominations for Apple’s streaming platform. Principal photography for the second season is now officially underway, said Apple.

“We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting second chapter of ‘Severance,'” said director and executive producer Ben Stiller. “Though we don’t know how long we’ve been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn’t be happier. Praise Kier!”

Severance is written and created by Dan Erickson. Stiller executive produces the series, alongside Erickson, Nicky Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, and Adam Scott. Richie Schwartz executive produces for Red Hour Films, while Patricia Arquette serves as producer for season two.

In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.

Season two will reunite the original star-studded cast, which includes Emmy Award nominee Adam Scott, Academy and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Academy Award-winner Christopher Walken.

The show’s second outing on Apple TV+ will also add new stars to the cast, including:

Oscar and Emmy Award nominee Bob Balaban (“The Chair,” “The Politician,” “The French Dispatch,” “Isle of Dogs”)

Robby Benson (“Beauty and The Beast,” “One on One”)

Stefano Carannante (“Mirabilia”)

Emmy Award nominee Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones,” “The Sandman,” “Wednesday”)

John Noble (“Fringe,” “Elementary,” “The Lord of the Rings” films)

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (“The Tourist,” “Trapped,” “The Missing”)

Alia Shawkat (“Search Party,” “Being the Ricardos,” “The Old Man”)

Emmy Award winner Merritt Wever (“Godless,” “Unbelievable,” “Nurse Jackie”)

While you wait for the second season of Severance to start airing, you can watch the complete first season on Apple TV+ or even check out a companion short story set in the same universe as the series — it’s available on Apple Books for free.