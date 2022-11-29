You Can Now Share Videos to Instagram Reels from Other Apps

Meta has just announced the ability for creators to share short videos directly to Instagram Reels from some of their favorite third-party apps. The feature will be rolled out to Instagram users later this month.

Creators use a variety of apps to create and edit videos before uploading them to Instagram Reels. Meta says it is trying to make that experience faster and easier.

“We are currently doing a small test of an integration with mobile apps that creators know and love, with more coming soon,” the company says.

The following supported apps allow direct sharing to Facebook, which is available for any business with a registered Facebook App to use.

Videoleap

Reface

Smule

VivaVideo

SNOW

B612

VITA

Zoomerang

Meta says it hopes to expand this feature to more partners in 2023.

“We are proud to be able to offer a powerful editing tool like Videoleap that allows seamless content creation, while partnering with companies like Meta to make sharing content that much easier,” said Lightricks CEO Zeev Farbman.

To share a video from another app to Reels on Instagram:

Create and edit your video in one of the supported partner apps Once your video is ready, tap share and then tap the Instagram Reels icon You will enter the Instagram Camera, where you can customize your reel with audio, effects, Voiceover, and stickers. Record any additional clips or swipe up to add an additional clip from your camera roll. Tap ‘Next’ to add a caption, hashtag, location, tag others or use the paid partnerships label. Tap ‘Share’. Your reel will be visible where you share reels today, depending on your privacy settings.

For more information on third-party sharing opportunities, visit this link.