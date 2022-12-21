SkipTheDishes, ShareWares to Provide Reusable Packaging in Vancouver

Canada’s largest food delivery network SkipTheDishes has partnered with packaging company ShareWares to provide environmentally friendly, reusable packaging options to Vancouver residents.

The pilot will first begin in the Kitsilano, Vancouver area with participating restaurants offering reusable containers for delivery and pick-up orders.

All ShareWares containers have a QR code for customers to easily locate the closest drop-off location. ShareWares will bring them to its washing facility in Olympic Village to be thoroughly sanitized and redistributed.

“The strength of Skip’s technology and extensive delivery network makes them an ideal partner as we further our mission of implementing a city-wide reusable container program,” said Cody Irwin, Founder and CEO, ShareWares.

“We anticipate this pilot will be a great success and look forward to the expansion of our offering in more restaurants and neighbourhoods in the new year,” he continued.

“Through our partnership with ShareWares, we’re thrilled to work with our restaurant partners who are looking to provide a greener alternative to single-use packaging,” says Steve Puchala, Senior Vice President, Growth & Restaurant Success, SkipTheDishes. “This sustainable option will allow customers to enjoy their favourite dishes from local restaurants, without worrying about the waste.

“To thank customers for reducing their environmental impact, all ShareWares orders made during the pilot will also come with free delivery,” added Puchala.

The ShareWares pilot is the second partnership of its kind for SkipTheDishes, following the organization’s first pilot in Ontario with reusable packaging company Friendlier.

Through this partnership, customers in Guelph, Elora, Fergus, and Kitchener have the option to return their reusable takeout packaging to a participating restaurant to be recycled.

Within the first three weeks, a total of 14,210 grams of waste and 49,000 grams of CO2 was diverted.

Reducing single-use plastic pollution across Canada remains a key priority for SkipTheDishes.