Sonos TruePlay Now Works on iPhone 14

Sonos Trueplay, a feature that allows anyone who owns a Sonos speaker to tune it specifically to the room it is in like a professional hi-fi system, is now fully compatible with iPhone 14 series (via Reddit).

In our Sonos Sub Mini review, we mentioned how the device leverages the mic on your iOS device to optimize the EQ for your specific room. However, the feature did not support the iPhone 14 Pro Max back then, so we had to use our iPhone 13 Pro Max to do the setup.

But now, Sonos has updated the Trueplay feature available for the Sonos app, allowing it to work with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices.

Woohoo! @Sonos Trueplay tuning has finally come to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models! pic.twitter.com/7V1GKpskaH — Steve Guttbinder (@sguttbinder) December 12, 2022

To tune your Sonos speakers with Trueplay:

Download and install the Sonos app for iOS

Open the Sonos app and go to Settings

From the Settings tab, tap System and then select the speaker you wish to tune.

Tap Trueplay > Trueplay Tuning and follow the in-app instructions to tune your speaker.

During the Trueplay tuning process, you will be prompted to grant Sonos permission to use the microphone on your iOS device. Trueplay tuning is the only time Sonos will use audio collected by your device’s microphone.

Once you’ve finished tuning your Sonos speaker, the Trueplay tuning adjustments can be toggled on and off from this same menu.