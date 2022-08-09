South Korea to Probe App Store, Google Play Over Payment Law Violations

According to a Reuters report, South Korea’s telecoms regulator is launching an investigation into app store operators, including Apple and Google, over suspected in-app payment law violations.

A new South Korean law that came into effect in March, bans Google and Apple from forcing software developers to use their payment systems in their respective app stores.

While the Korea Communications Commissions (KCC) has not specified the scale of any possible fines in this case, the companies could face fines as high as 2% of the average annual revenue from related business practices.

The regulator said in a statement that an inspection to determine whether Apple, Google, and One Store had violated the rules found that all three might have done so.

In a statement, a Google spokesperson said: “We have worked closely with government stakeholders and our developer community to expand user choice in Korea in compliance with the new law, while continuing to ensure we can invest in the ecosystem and provide a safe and high quality experience for all.”

The KCC noted that it plans to take strict measures such as correction orders or imposing fines if the probe finds barred activities.

Apple has not yet issued any statement regarding the matter.