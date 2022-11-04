SpaceX Launches Starlink in Nunavut, Yukon, Northwest Territories

SpaceX’s high-speed satellite internet service, Starlink, is now available in Nunavut, along with Yukon and the Northwest Territories — reports Tesla North.

The news comes less than two months after SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirmed a significant expansion of Starlink coverage in Canada. Musk said in a September tweet that the internet service would reach 70% of Canada this year.

Sanikiluaq, a municipality in Nunavut, has had access to Starlink since back in April when the service launched in northern Quebec. However, Starlink now covers all of Nunavut, Canada’s largest and northernmost territory.

In addition to northern Canada, SpaceX has now extended Starlink coverage to Alaska. There are also other regions where Starlink is now available, including:

Northern Sweden

Northern Norway (including Svalbard)

All of Japan

Australia (Expanded coverage)

All of Chile

Brazil (Expanded coverage)

Starlink is a broadband service that’s powered by a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit. It aims to deliver fast, reliable internet anywhere in the world — the most remote regions of the planet included.

Starlink’s recent expansion to these northern nations and areas is likely a result of SpaceX activating enough satellites with laser links.

Laser links allow SpaceX to provide Starlink service with fewer ground stations, while also lowering long-distance latency. All Starlink satellites launched this year are equipped with laser links, but they make up a fraction of the entire constellation.

SpaceX launched the Starlink Aviation service for airplanes last month. The company has also announced a new Flat High-Performance Starlink dish, launching in December, that will make the service operational on moving vehicles.