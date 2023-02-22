Spotify Launches ‘AI DJ’ for Premium Users in Canada

Usman Qureshi
5 seconds ago

Spotify has just debuted a new AI DJ for Premium users in Canada and the US, which promises to take your music personalization to a whole new level.

The DJ is a personalized AI guide that delivers a curated lineup of music alongside commentary around the tracks and artists it thinks you’ll like in a realistic voice.

It reviews what you might enjoy and delivers a stream of songs picked just for you. The DJ constantly refreshes the lineup based on your feedback.

And if you’re not feeling the vibe, just tap the DJ button and it will switch it up. The more you listen and tell the DJ what you like, the better its recommendations get.

To create the voice model for the DJ, Spotify partnered with its own Head of Cultural Partnerships, Xavier “X” Jernigan.

Previously, X served as one of the hosts on Spotify’s first (and personalized) morning show, The Get Up.

The Spotify DJ is rolling out in English starting today for Spotify Premium users. Here’s where to find it:

  1. Head to your Music Feed on Home in the Spotify mobile app on your iOS or Android device.
  2. Tap Play on the DJ card.
  3. Let Spotify do the rest! The DJ will serve a lineup of music alongside short commentary on the songs and artists, picked just for you.
  4. Not feeling the vibe? Just hit the DJ button at the bottom right of the screen to be taken to a different genre, artist, or mood.

