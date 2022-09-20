Spotify Users Can Now Purchase, Listen to Over 300,000 Audiobooks [US Only]

Spotify has today announced the launch of Audiobooks in the U.S. with a brand-new user interface, that’s specifically geared for listening to Audiobooks and fits them seamlessly alongside music and podcasts.

Spotify users in the U.S. will be able to purchase and listen to more than 300,000 Audiobook titles on the streaming platform.

“This is just the beginning of Spotify’s Audiobooks journey,” notes Spotify. “We’ve been working to create a seamless Audiobooks experience, and we’ll continue to build and innovate on this in the future.”

Audiobooks will show up with a lock icon on the play button for Spotify U.S. listeners, signaling that they need to be purchased in order to listen. Users who discover audiobooks in the Spotify app will be able to purchase them on a web page.

Upon returning to Spotify, the book will be automatically saved in their library and available to listen to whenever they want. Once listening, there are a number of features that we know from user research are essential for a seamless experience.

Spotify listeners can download Audiobooks for offline listening. Speed control is also included, with a variety of options to speed up or slow down the pace.