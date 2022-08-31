Canadian Artists Top Spotify’s 2022 Songs of Summer Lists

Spotify has just published its official 2022 Songs of Summer lists, with Canadian artists, including Drake and Justin Bieber, making the top 20 in Canada and globally with tracks like “Jimmy Cooks” and “Ghost.”

Topping the Canadian list with more than 18M streams in Canada over the last three months alone is none other than Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” The track also claimed the top spot globally, with over 610M streams.

Stranger Things: Kate Bush’s now-viral song from 1985, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God),” earned the #2 spot in the Canada and the #2 spot globally this summer.

Since the premiere of Stranger Things on May 27th, the track has been discovered by more than 90M new listeners.

In Canada, Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks (feat. 21 Savage)” was streamed over 14M times, whereas “WAIT FOR U” was streamed over 8M times. Bieber’s “Ghost” was streamed over 7M times

Below is the list of Spotify’s most streamed songs of summer in Canada:

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush

“Jimmy Cooks (feat. 21 Savage)” by Drake, 21 Savage

“Glimpse of Us” by Joji

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

“About Damn Time” by Lizzo

“I Like You (A Happier Song) (with Doja Cat)” by Doja Cat, Post Malone

“First Class” by Jack Harlow

“Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles

“Sunroof” by Nicky Youre, dazy

“Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” by Elton John, Dua Lipa, PNAU

“I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic

“WAIT FOR U (fear. Drake & Tems)” by Drake, Future, Tems

“Bam Bam (feat. Ed Sheeran)” by Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran

“STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

“Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)” by Doja Cat

“Numb” by Khalid, Marshmello

“Shivers” by Ed Sheeran

“Ghost” by Justin Bieber

“Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy

Here are Spotify’s most streamed songs of summer globally:

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush

“Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone

“Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny

“Glimpse of Us” by Joji

“Ojitos Lindos” by Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo

“Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” by Bizarrap, Quevedo

“Efecto” by Bad Bunny

“Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

“PROVENZA” by KAROL G

“About Damn Time” by Lizzo

“Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles

“Party” by Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro

“Te Felicito” by Shakira, Rauw Alejandro

“STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

“Tarot” by Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez

“Bam Bam (feat. Ed Sheeran)” by Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran

“Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” by Elton John, Dua Lipa, PNAU

“I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic

You can stream the official Songs of Summer 2022 playlist HERE.