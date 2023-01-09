Steve Jobs Pranked Starbucks from the Original iPhone, 16 Years Ago Today [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

“Every once in a while, a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything,” the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs said at a MacWorld keynote on this day 16 years ago.

Steve jobs

During the same event, Jobs used the original iPhone to prank call a Starbucks in San Francisco. He was highlighting how iPhone users could use the Google Maps app to find Starbucks locations.

“Good morning,” answered the polite voice of employee Ying Hang “Hannah” Zhang. “How may I help you?”

“Yes, I’d like to order 4,000 lattes to go, please,” Jobs said, grinning.

“Just kidding. Wrong number,” he quickly added and hung up, in front of 4,000 people.

Relive the iconic moment by watching the following keynote from 2007, and don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments section.

