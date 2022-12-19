Tbaytel Launching 5G Services in Thunder Bay in 2023

Tbaytel is bringing the latest evolution of wireless technology to northern Ontario by launching Ericsson-powered 5G services in core areas of Thunder Bay in January 2023.

This multi-year, multi-million dollar investment will see 60 5G capable sites throughout the Thunder Bay area with plans to expand to additional regional markets by the end of 2023.

“We are delighted to be working alongside the team at Tbaytel to bring the world’s best mobile wireless technology to Thunder Bay and beyond in 2023,” said Ericsson VP Jeanette Irekvist.

“Investing in our wireless networks to expand coverage and bring the latest in wireless technology has always been our priority,” said Tbaytel President and CEO Dan Topatigh.

“5G networks will enhance our mobile experience providing us opportunities to reimagine how we use our smartphones and connected devices,” he added.

“The launch of 5G is the next phase with significant effort and planning put into the design, build, and optimizations of the network to ensure our customers can take advantage of the 5G experience. As other industries like transportation, mining, healthcare, and entertainment evolve, Tbaytel’s 5G network will provide the backbone and support for emerging applications and devices.”

Tbaytel 5G will initially use a combination of network spectrums to provide a superior combination of coverage area and capacity, allowing for data speeds that far exceed what LTE is capable of.

Low band spectrum allows coverage over long distances, providing optimal service in rural and semi-rural areas. Mid band spectrum will boost speed and deliver ultra-low latency, enabling infinite possibilities for consumers and business customers.

Tbaytel is partnering with Rogers and Ericsson to build and optimize the 5G network. As partners, Ericsson helped Tbaytel make its existing LTE-Advanced network one of the best in the world.