iOS 16 Tips to Optimize iPhone Battery Life [VIDEO]

While some of the new iOS 16 features can drain your battery faster than usual, the folks over at Zollotech have published a new YouTube video to help you tweak your iPhone settings for the best possible battery life.

Apple has introduced the ability to change how your iPhone keyboard sounds or vibrates when you are typing in iOS 16, including the option to enable haptic feedback. However, the company clearly notes this feature may affect battery life.

In addition to turning off haptic feedback, you can make some other changes to optimize your iPhone’s battery life such as:

Use fewer widgets

Disable live location in widgets

Limit location services

Consider disabling product improvement services

Turn off data analytics collection

Optimize display and brightness settings

Limit background activity

..and more.

Check out the following video for all the tips and tricks you can use for the best battery life on your iPhone running iOS 16.