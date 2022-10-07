iOS 16 Tips to Optimize iPhone Battery Life [VIDEO]

While some of the new iOS 16 features can drain your battery faster than usual, the folks over at Zollotech have published a new YouTube video to help you tweak your iPhone settings for the best possible battery life.
Apple has introduced the ability to change how your iPhone keyboard sounds or vibrates when you are typing in iOS 16, including the option to enable haptic feedback. However, the company clearly notes this feature may affect battery life.
In addition to turning off haptic feedback, you can make some other changes to optimize your iPhone’s battery life such as:
Use fewer widgets
Disable live location in widgets
Limit location services
Consider disabling product improvement services
Turn off data analytics collection
Optimize display and brightness settings
Limit background activity
..and more.
Check out the following video for all the tips and tricks you can use for the best battery life on your iPhone running iOS 16.
According to security researchers at Meta, the account information of over 1 million Facebook users may have been compromised by installing certain third-party apps from Apple or Google’s store (via Engadget). Researchers claim to have identified more than 400 scammy apps designed to hijack users’ Facebook account credentials over the past year. These apps often require...
Just ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays’ first Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason game this afternoon, Twitter has published some new emojis and team insights on its platform. Below are team & league Twitter emojis for the Blue Jays’ first-round series vs the Seattle Mariners Toronto Blue Jays - #NextLevel Seattle Mariners - #SeaUsRise #Postseason...
In a blog post published earlier today, cryptocurrency exchange Binance revealed that a group of hackers has stolen 2 million BNB tokens worth nearly $570 million at current prices from BNB Chain (via CNBC News). The company said that the hackers targeted a cross-chain bridge linking with its BNB Chain to move BNB tokens off the...