What’s New in iOS 16.1 Beta 4 [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Yesterday, Apple released the latest iOS 16.1 beta 4 to the developers, introducing new features, changes, and updates as well as battery life, performance improvements, and some bug fixes.

Ios 161 beta 4 download

Notable changes in the latest iOS 16.1 beta release include the following:

  • When launching the Messages app for the first time on iOS 16.1 beta 4, a new splash screen showcases Apple’s Shared with You feature.
  • The Adaptive Transparency toggle for the original AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max has been disabled.
  • Removed the Matter Accessories option in Settings > General, likely to work on it before reintroducing it.
  • Fixed: a visual bug that affected the Lock Screen album art when users play music/audio on their iPhones.
  • Fixed: Uncertified accessory notifications might appear when pairing Matter accessories.

The previous beta also fixed a known issue with YouTube Picture-in-Picture where video would go blank once the user switched to Picture-in-Picture mode.

To make things easier to track, YouTuber Zollotech has rounded up all of iOS 16.1 beta 4’s changes in a new video. Check it out below and share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

