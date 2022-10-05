What’s New in iOS 16.1 Beta 4 [VIDEO]

Yesterday, Apple released the latest iOS 16.1 beta 4 to the developers, introducing new features, changes, and updates as well as battery life, performance improvements, and some bug fixes.

Notable changes in the latest iOS 16.1 beta release include the following:

When launching the Messages app for the first time on iOS 16.1 beta 4, a new splash screen showcases Apple’s Shared with You feature.

The Adaptive Transparency toggle for the original AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max has been disabled.

Removed the Matter Accessories option in Settings > General, likely to work on it before reintroducing it.

Fixed: a visual bug that affected the Lock Screen album art when users play music/audio on their iPhones.

Fixed: Uncertified accessory notifications might appear when pairing Matter accessories.

The previous beta also fixed a known issue with YouTube Picture-in-Picture where video would go blank once the user switched to Picture-in-Picture mode.

To make things easier to track, YouTuber Zollotech has rounded up all of iOS 16.1 beta 4’s changes in a new video. Check it out below and share your thoughts with us in the comments section.