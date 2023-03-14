TTC Launches ‘SMS Text a Tip’ to Report Safety Concerns

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) today announced the launch of SMS Text a Tip, to allow riders to “report immediate safety concerns” that will make their way to TTC Transit Control. It’s also possible to report safety concerns using a web form on the TTC website.

Riders can text safety concerns to 647-496-1940.

The SafeTTC webform is located at the bottom of the TTC.ca website under the heading “SafeTTC” with a tiny link. It really should be front and centre on the site. If you’re on fire, for example, time is limited to scroll down to find that webform link and fill it out, right? Even using something like WhatsApp for Business might be an easier option to allow riders to quickly share location, images, video and more.

“The TTC must be safe for everyone — for all riders and for all employees. I support the ongoing work by the TTC with their community partners to increase safety on the transit system,” said Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie, in a statement.

The TTC emphasized these new reporting methods are in addition to what’s possible with the SafeTTC mobile apps for iOS and Android, which let you also share photos and videos and also call 911.

“The safety of our customers and employees is a priority for the TTC,” said TTC Chair Jon Burnside, in a statement. “These new methods provide additional options for customers to report any suspicious or concerning activity on the system. The TTC is constantly looking at ways to improve customer and employee safety, and will continue to put measures in place to make the system even safer for everyone.”

In emergencies, the TTC says customers should use yellow emergency alarm strips on vehicles, speak with TTC employees or police officers or contact staff through the Designated Waiting Area (DWA) intercom.

Another problem is the lack of cellular service in the TTC, as Rogers, Telus and Bell have refused to sign on with BAI Canada’s underground network. Only Freedom Mobile customers have cell service underground.