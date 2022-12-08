Twitter Blue to Cost $7 on the Web, But $11 on iPhone: Report

Twitter’s account verification subscription will cost $7 USD per month on the web but $11 per month on iPhone when it eventually relaunches, according to a report from The Information (via MacRumors).

Elon Musk, who completed his long-embattled acquisition of Twitter back in October, reworked Twitter Blue to include account verification and a coveted blue checkmark last month. Unfortunately, the subscription led to rampant impersonation on the platform and had to be pulled almost immediately to work out the kinks.

Musk consequently delayed Twitter Blue’s relaunch indefinitely. It was supposed to relaunch on December 2, but there’s still no sign of it. When it does roll out, though, Twitter will reportedly overcharge iOS users buying the subscription to offset Apple’s 30% commission on App Store transactions.

Apple charges app developers a 15-30% commission on all sales, including both apps and in-app purchases, made through its App Store.

Musk has always been critical of Apple’s App Store fees, previously calling them a “30% tax on the internet.” Now, Apple’s cut could directly impact a major revenue stream that Musk’s newly acquired business, already crunched for money, is banking on. Analysts have speculated that this could set up a clash between Musk and Apple.

Musk last week went after Apple for “hating free speech” and accused the tech giant of threatening to “withhold Twitter from its App Store.”

However, the eccentric entrepreneur met with Apple CEO Tim Cook shortly thereafter, receiving a tour of the iPhone maker’s headquarters where the two “resolved the misunderstanding.” Apple has since also “fully resumed advertising” on Twitter, which the tech giant suspended following Musk’s takeover.

Twitter Blue originally launched for $7.99 in the U.S., but The Information noted that the subscription’s price on the web will be lowered from $7.99 to a flat $7. Some employees have already been briefed on the new pricing, per the publication, but Musk’s decisions are usually fluid and subject to snap changes.