Twitter Creates New Platform ‘Health’ Team as Bot Saga Continues: Report

Nehal Malik
33 mins ago

Twitter has merged its toxic content cleanup and anti-spam bot teams to create a new group dubbed “Health Products and Services” — reports Reuters.

The move follows allegations from former security chief turned whistleblower Peiter Zatko that the company has misled regulators about its defences against both misinformation and bot accounts. Zatko also claimed that Twitter executives don’t have the means or the motivation to determine the number of bot accounts on the social network.

In addition, two Twitter employees told Reuters that the teams responsible for reducing harmful or toxic content on the platform have seen significant staff departures recently.

Twitter’s HPS team will be led by Ella Irwin, who joined the company in June as the Vice President of Product for Health and Twitter Service.

“We need teams to focus on specific problems, working together as one team and no longer operating in silos,” Irwin wrote in an internal email. She added that the newly formed HPS team will “ruthlessly prioritize” its projects.

On another front, Twitter has been embroiled in a legal battle with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk ever since the celebrity billionaire pulled his $44 billion bid to acquire the company.

Twitter’s bot account estimates and the effect of such accounts on its business are at the centre of the merger drama. Musk and Twitter are set to meet in court on October 17.

Twitter said on Tuesday that Zatko’s accusations were simply meant to seek attention and inflict harm on the company during already difficult times. The company has also said that it stands behind its disclosures on spam and bot accounts.

The reshuffling of the toxic content and spam bot teams “reflects our continued commitment to prioritize, and focus our teams in pursuit of our goals,” a Twitter spokesperson said.

However, at least one current employee told Reuters that the restructuring did not appear to have a notable impact on their work as of yet.

Other articles in the category: News

This Website Lets You Design Your Dream iPhone

A new website titled 'Design the Next iPhone’ by Neal Agarwal lets anyone create the iPhone of their dreams in 3D using a simple drag and drop technique. Accessible at Neal.Fun, the website provides you a generic iPhone model to play with and a ribbon of components to drag onto it. You can add the...
Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago

Upcoming Canadian Film “BlackBerry” Documents the Rise and Fall of RIM

An upcoming movie titled “BlackBerry” will detail the rise and fall of its Canadian parent company Research in Motion which eventually lost its market advantage to competitors such as Apple and Samsung. According to Variety, at the heart of the story is the business relationship between co-founders Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie. Directed by Matt...
Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago

Tim Cook, Jony Ive, Laurene Powell-Jobs to Speak At Code 2022 Event

In a tweet posted earlier, Kara Swisher announced that she will be interviewing Apple CEO Tim Cook, former design chief Jony Ive, and Laurene Powell-Jobs at next month’s Code 2022 event. The Code 2022 event will run from September 6 to September 8, with the three-day event taking place at the Beverly Hilton in California....
Usman Qureshi
3 hours ago