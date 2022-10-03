Twitter Launches Edit Button in Canada for Twitter Blue Subscribers

Twitter has announced its Twitter Blue subscribers in Canada can now edit tweets. The highly-anticipated feature is only available for those paying $6.49 CAD per month for Twitter Blue.

Beyond Canada, the ability to edit tweets is also available for Twitter Blue subscribers in Australia and New Zealand, while it’s coming soon for the U.S.

Twitter started testing its edit feature in early September and the company said on Monday it “went well.”

The Edit Tweet feature will let users edit their tweets to fix typos for example, but they only have 30 minutes to do so afterwards. Tweet history will also be shown.

🆕 – Starting today, @TwitterBlue subscribers in 🇨🇦 will have access to our Edit Tweet feature Learn more about @TwitterBlue here ✍️ https://t.co/tY7lXJCRdX https://t.co/6KP2yPcmHW pic.twitter.com/NoKrkYuBQ4 — Cam Gordon (@cam_gordon) October 3, 2022

“For context, the time limit and version history play an important role here. They help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said,” said Twitter last month.