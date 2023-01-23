Uber, UFCW Canada Agreement Hits 1 Year Milestone

This week marks one year since Uber Canada and UFCW Canada signed an agreement to give exclusive benefits to over 100,000 workers on the platform.

The agreement came about because both Uber and UFCW shared a belief that the status quo for app-based workers was not good enough.

Based on what they both had heard from workers across the country, two things were clear:

Workers want the option to access representation when they lose access to the platform or have an account-related issue Workers value the flexibility of app-based work but believe that governments should require platforms to enact reforms

Today, Uber is releasing a report that shows how this agreement has been working for drivers and delivery people over the last year.

In order to prepare the report, UFCW Canada and Uber Canada have looked at data between January 27, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

The main findings of the milestone report are:

Through representation services offered by the agreement, UFCW Canada filed cases on behalf of 794 workers, according to the report.

Of those cases, 201 had a positive resolution. 72 workers regained access to the platform and 129 had an account-related issue resolved.

You can read the full report here.