UK Watchdog Launches Market Probe into Apple, Google

Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) has launched an in-depth market investigation into Apple and Google’s mobile dominance, Politico is reporting.

CMA svg

According to a recent CMA survey, Apple and Google “hold all the cards” in mobile ecosystems, which allows them to “exercise a stranglehold over operating systems, app stores, and web browsers.”

The survey showed that 97% of all mobile web browsing in the U.K. in 2021 occurred on browsers powered by Apple’s Safari or Google’s Chrome. Moreover, Apple’s restrictions on cloud gaming through its App Store were also highlighted in the study’s findings.

In an official statement, Apple said that it would “continue to engage constructively with the Competition and Markets Authority to explain how our approach promotes competition and choice.”

“Many UK businesses and web developers tell us they feel that they are being held back by restrictions set by Apple and Google,” Sarah Cardell, interim chief executive of the CMA, said Tuesday. “We plan to investigate whether the concerns we have heard are justified and, if so, identify steps to improve competition.”

The CMA is required to end a market investigation within 18 months.

Other articles in the category: News

Nest App is Down: ‘Problem Connecting to the Nest Service’ for Some

Are you having trouble connecting to the Nest mobile app on iOS and Android? You’re not alone because right now the app is down. “There was a problem connecting to the Nest service. Try again in a few minutes,” reads the message. Clicking “Try Again” will not work, but occasionally you will see a glimpse […]
Gary Ng
45 mins ago

Apple Watch Series 7 Clearance Pricing Now Hits Costco Online

Earlier this week we told you about Apple Watch Series 7 hitting clearance pricing at Costco warehouses, but now the sale has extended online. When clearance pricing hits an item at Costco warehouses, it can be like finding a needle in a haystack. But Apple Watch Series 7 clearance pricing may be one of the […]
IIC Deals
59 mins ago