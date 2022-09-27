How to Use Safety Check Feature on your iPhone [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

A new Apple support video has detailed how you can use the iPhone’s Safety Check feature to disconnect your device from people, apps, and devices you no longer want to be connected to.

37b29281d8e9dbf0f07b0ba13aef504c

You can use Safety Check to check whom you’re sharing information with, restrict Messages and FaceTime to your iPhone, reset system privacy permissions for apps, change your passcode, change your Apple ID password, and more.

When using Safety Check, keep in mind that people may notice if you stop sharing your information with them. When you end sharing relationships, you may lose access to data such as shared photos and notes.

Safety Check is available only on iPhones and only if you have a personal Apple ID (not a Managed Apple ID) that uses two-factor authentication.

You must also be signed in to Settings > [Your Name] on your iPhone. After you’re signed in, you can go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Safety Check.

If you want to restart sharing with someone after using Safety Check, just open the app or service you’d like to share information from and share that content again.

Watch the following YouTube video to learn how to use the feature on your iPhone.

Other articles in the category: News

Nintendo Releases Splatoon 3 Widgets for iOS, Android

As noted by The Verge, the latest update to its Nintendo Switch Online app for iOS and Android allows paid subscribers to add Splatoon 3-specific widgets to their phone or tablet homescreen. The updated Nintendo Switch Online app adds the ability to use three new widgets i.e. a photo album, your battle log to show...
Usman Qureshi
32 mins ago

Apple Changes iPad Mini 6 Battery Replacement Policy

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple has updated its battery replacement policy for the sixth-generation ‌iPad mini‌, allowing customers to get their batteries replaced without requiring a device replacement. Prior to the announcement, if a customer wanted to get their iPad mini 6 battery replaced, Apple Stores, authorized service providers, and repair centers will give those...
Usman Qureshi
49 mins ago

Archaeologists Using iPad Pro to Preserve Pompeii’s Ancient History

Amid the tools used by archaeologists for centuries i.e. trowels, buckets, brushes, and pickaxes, there’s a new piece of equipment, the iPad Pro, as highlighted by Apple in a new feature. “iPad is the perfect archaeology machine,” says Tulane University professor Dr. Allison Emmerson. who was part of the team that pioneered its use to...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago