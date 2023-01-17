Watch Apple’s 2023 MacBook Pro, Mac mini, M2 Pro and M2 Max Keynote–it’s 19 Minutes Long [VIDEO]

The company made its announcements with press releases but also uploaded a nearly 19-minute keynote, showcasing all of today’s announcements.
“Introducing the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini supercharged by the next generation of Apple silicon. Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro is ready to flex in any setup, with its next-level performance, wide array of ports, and compact size. The new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max delivers exceptional performance and battery life. With a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display and all the ports you need — this is a pro laptop without equal,” explains Apple.
